Elledanceworks shines as educators pa...

Elledanceworks shines as educators pass the torch in final shows

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

It's fitting that Ronelle Eddings' high school students played a significant role last weekend as her dance company, Elledanceworks, began to say goodbye. Eddings co-founded the company 20 years ago with Michele Hanlon, another dance educator, and a majority of the performers are teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07) 51 min Jon 95
Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15) 2 hr Chris Cuomo 20
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 3 hr Ruth Bader Ginsburg 41
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr neighbor 1,715
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Princess Hey 443
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 8 hr Princess Hey 1,517
AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth 15 hr ThomasA 2
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC