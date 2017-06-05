Elledanceworks shines as educators pass the torch in final shows
It's fitting that Ronelle Eddings' high school students played a significant role last weekend as her dance company, Elledanceworks, began to say goodbye. Eddings co-founded the company 20 years ago with Michele Hanlon, another dance educator, and a majority of the performers are teachers.
