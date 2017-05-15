Warned he would die by age 10, he jus...

Warned he would die by age 10, he just graduated college

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

On Saturday, 29-year-old Ryan Dant walked across the stage in his cap and gown as he graduated from his dream school, the University of Louisville. It's remarkable because Ryan wasn't expected to attend college, let alone the school whose logo he wore on T-shirts and basketball jerseys as a toddler.

Carrollton, TX

