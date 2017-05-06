Texas House passes bill to end "one p...

Texas House passes bill to end "one punch" straight-ticket voting

Saturday May 6 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Following a tense two-hour debate in which two lawmakers faced off in the middle of the Texas House floor, the chamber tentatively passed a bill Friday Texas is one of only nine states in the country that still allows the practice. It is controversial because, while convenient, opponents say it causes down-ballot candidates to lose races based solely on party affiliations.

