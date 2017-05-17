Texas boy, 14, triumphs in National Geographic Bee
Texas boy, 14, triumphs at this year's National Geographic Bee, taking home a $50,000 scholarship - but how would YOU do in the challenging contest? A teenager from Texas has taken home the top prizes - including a $50,000 scholarship - in this year's edition of the National Geographic Bee, held Wednesday. Pranay Varada of Carrollton finished in sixth place at the geography quiz last year when he when he flubbed the official language of Sierra Leone, answering English and not French.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Icnoptnthis
|388
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,623
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|West
|1,506
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|13 hr
|Maureen Dowd
|28
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Myra
|47
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Mon
|_Zoey_
|1,122
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Lummox
|9,783
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC