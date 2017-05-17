Texas boy, 14, triumphs in National Geographic Bee

Texas boy, 14, triumphs at this year's National Geographic Bee, taking home a $50,000 scholarship - but how would YOU do in the challenging contest? A teenager from Texas has taken home the top prizes - including a $50,000 scholarship - in this year's edition of the National Geographic Bee, held Wednesday. Pranay Varada of Carrollton finished in sixth place at the geography quiz last year when he when he flubbed the official language of Sierra Leone, answering English and not French.

