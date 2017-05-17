Texas 8th grader wins National Geogra...

Texas 8th grader wins National Geographic Bee

A 14-year-old 8th grader from Texas with an impressive knowledge of rivers, mountain ranges, borders and cultures has won this year's National Geographic Bee. Pranay Varada of Irving, Texas, won Wednesday after a tense contest against another 14-year-old, Thomas Wright of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

