Texas 8th grader wins National Geographic Bee
A 14-year-old 8th grader from Texas with an impressive knowledge of rivers, mountain ranges, borders and cultures has won this year's National Geographic Bee. Pranay Varada of Irving, Texas, won Wednesday after a tense contest against another 14-year-old, Thomas Wright of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|35 min
|Farts questions
|124
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,787
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|guest
|1,641
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|Tue
|jenga70
|1
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|Tue
|DMN is bias
|2
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Tue
|Victorjacob
|24
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|427
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC