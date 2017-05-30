Supplement-maker bringing jobs to Van Alstyne

Supplement-maker bringing jobs to Van...

The Van Alstyne Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that a new manufacturing company is coming to town, bringing new jobs. LaCore Enterprises will move its current manufacturing lab in Carrollton, Texas, to a much bigger space at the Cold Springs Industrial Park along State Highway 5 on the southern edge of Grayson County.

