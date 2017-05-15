Student defies rare diagnosis to graduate from college

Ryan Dant, left, was born with a rare disease that was expected to end his life by age 10. But on May 13, the 29-year-old will be graduating from college. Ryan Dant, left, was born with a rare disease that was expected to end his life by age 10. But on May 13, the 29-year-old will be graduating from college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.