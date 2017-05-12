Pest Pro Academy celebrates 1 year

Pest Pro Academy celebrates 1 year

Friday May 12

Pest Pro Academy , founded by industry veteran Tom Wright, just marked its first full year providing interactive, self-paced, verifiable online training to pest management companies. For 2017, the Carrollton, Texas-based company has updated its offerings in General Standards, Termite, Pest and Safety categories.

