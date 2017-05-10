More
The path for Texas to enact its version of a North Carolina-style bathroom bill is poised to get far tougher as the Republican-controlled state House closes in on a key midnight Thursday deadline to approve legislation. A proposal mandating transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to their birth certificate gender sailed through the Texas Senate weeks ago, but a similar measure that bans schools and local communities from passing ordinances to protect LGBT rights has been bottled up in the House.
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|TrumpSupporter
|9,782
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|17 hr
|tesy
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|winner
|1,504
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|winner
|1,121
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|385
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|guest
|1,610
