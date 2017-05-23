Iron Chef Morimoto to Host Book Signi...

Iron Chef Morimoto to Host Book Signing in Plano

As I researched the piece in the February issue of the magazin e about the opening of two branches of Japan's largest bookstore chain, Kinokuniya, in Carrollton and Plano, Kinokuniya's regional manager Shigekazu Watanabe told me that the Plano location would include more of the cooking class/cultural event/book signing extras by which Kinokuniya-and the Mitsuwa Marketplace Japanese markets that usually shelter it-hope to build a thriving community around Japanese culture. Sure enough, the Plano Mitsuwa location, with its barely completed food court, is hosting Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto this Thursday for a talk and book signing.

