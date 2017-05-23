Iron Chef Morimoto to Host Book Signing in Plano
As I researched the piece in the February issue of the magazin e about the opening of two branches of Japan's largest bookstore chain, Kinokuniya, in Carrollton and Plano, Kinokuniya's regional manager Shigekazu Watanabe told me that the Plano location would include more of the cooking class/cultural event/book signing extras by which Kinokuniya-and the Mitsuwa Marketplace Japanese markets that usually shelter it-hope to build a thriving community around Japanese culture. Sure enough, the Plano Mitsuwa location, with its barely completed food court, is hosting Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto this Thursday for a talk and book signing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|20 min
|Austerity upon Birth
|107
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|47 min
|guest
|1,641
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,786
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|17 hr
|jenga70
|1
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|18 hr
|DMN is bias
|2
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|18 hr
|Victorjacob
|24
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|427
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC