House bathroom bill stalled, but effort to restrict restroom access is far from over
The House's "bathroom bill" appears stalled for good, but Republican backers of restricting restroom access have lots of time and plenty of ways to keep the issue alive in the final weeks of the legislative session. "I still think the concept has some legs," said Rep. Ron Simmons, R-Carrollton, who authored House Bill 2899.
