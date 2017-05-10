Fatal crash forces shutdown of I-35E in Carrollton, reports say
A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 35E in Carrollton that forced all northbound lanes to be closed early Monday morning, according to police and media reports. Carrollton police said on Twitter before 5 a.m. that the northbound lanes were closed at Sandy Lake Road after a fatal wreck.
