Cuba Nostalgia Returns to Carrollton

Sara Vazquez and her sister, Rita , stand in front of a photo of their grandparents Rita and Sarah Vazquez, the ladies behind Cuban Dulceria II in Carrollton, are hosting the 8th annual Cuba Nostalgia, a three-day event devoted to the wonders of Cuba. The festivities will take place Thursday, May 25 to Saturday, May 27. There will be Cuban exhibits, artists, poetry readings, and Cuban vendors.

