Continue reading Senate approves bill to end straight-ticket voting

The Texas Senate tentatively approved a bill Wednesday that would end straight-ticket voting and that Democratic lawmakers and voting rights advocates say discriminates against minorities. House Bill 25 , authored by Rep. Ron Simmons, R-Carrollton, was approved by the Senate on a 20-10 party-line vote.
