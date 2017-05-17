Continue reading Senate approves bill to end straight-ticket voting

Continue reading Senate approves bill...

Wednesday May 17

The Texas Senate tentatively approved a bill Wednesday that would end straight-ticket voting and that Democratic lawmakers and voting rights advocates say discriminates against minorities. House Bill 25 , authored by Rep. Ron Simmons, R-Carrollton, was approved by the Senate on a 20-10 party-line vote.

