Continue reading Not enough houses to go around as Toyota moves to Plano

Not enough houses to go around as Toyota moves to Plano
If you're having trouble finding a house, blame it on Toyota - and State Farm Insurance, Boeing, Kubota Tractor, McKesson Corp. and dozens more corporations moving tens of thousands of workers to North Texas. Each year, more than 60,000 people come to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to fill thousands of jobs; Toyota alone is bringing almost 4,000.
