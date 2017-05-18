Continue reading $25,000 in iPhones, iPads taken from Verizon store in Carrollton; 3 men arrested

Continue reading $25,000 in iPhones, ...

Three Cedar Hill men are accused of taking more than $25,000 worth of iPhones and iPads from a Verizon Wireless in Carrollton, police said. Police said the three reportedly held up two employees about 11 a.m. at at the store in the 2500 block of Old Denton Road, and ordered them to get on the ground.

