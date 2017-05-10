Carrollton Chase Ends at Dallas County Jail
Police approach a vehicle outside the Dallas County Jail to see if any other people may be inside following a chase that originated in Carrollton. A man who led police on a chase from Carrollton to the city of Dallas ended his run from police outside the Dallas County Jail.
