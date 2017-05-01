Blotter: Denton police look to charge...

There are 1 comment on the Denton Record-Chronicle story from Monday May 1, titled Blotter: Denton police look to charge driver in fatal crash. In it, Denton Record-Chronicle reports that:

Denton police are pursuing charges against the driver of a GMC Yukon that collided head-on with a blue Nissan Versa on Saturday night in the 2800 block of East University Drive, according to department spokesman Bryan Cose. Police believe Izaiah De LaRosa, 19, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, which left 44-year-old Janel Santana and her 22-year-old daughter Rebekah Santana dead.

Broke hearted

Irving, TX

#1 Monday May 1
So extremely sad that two lives were taken by a kid not old enough to even drink. Now three lives will forever be changed. Please don't drink and drive ...it kills. I knew the two women who died and they were kind, hard working and generous.
