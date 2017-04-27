This week's top commercial real estat...

This week's top commercial real estate transactions in D-FW include 4-building office park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A West Texas investor, Soho Dacis FG LLC, has purchased a 4-building office park in northeast Dallas. The Forest Green office and medical complex is located near the northeast corner of Greenville Avenue and Forest Lane, just south of LBJ Freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 13 hr TrumpSupporter 9,782
Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border... 17 hr tesy 2
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 19 hr winner 1,504
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 19 hr winner 1,121
Word Game (Nov '12) 19 hr winner 190
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 23 hr Princess Hey 385
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) Sun guest 1,610
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC