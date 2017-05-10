Texas Senate to Vote on Shutting Down School Bus Agency
State Senate committee members here approved a bill last week that would shut down a financially strapped school bus agency, and that bill goes before the Texas Senate this week. SB 1122 would dissolve Dallas County Schools, which provides school bus services to 12 North Texas school districts, according to NBC DFW .
