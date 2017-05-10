House lawmakers hear overnight testim...

House lawmakers hear overnight testimony on alternative "bathroom bill"

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Amid concerns about rolling back local protections for vulnerable Texans and dire economic fallout, a panel of House lawmakers considered a measure into the early hours of Thursday morning that some are hoping will serve as an alternative approach to regulating bathroom use for transgender Texans. But if the large majority of testimony against the measure serves as any indication, the House proposal will likely continue to face fierce opposition from LGBT advocates and the Texas business community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at May 14 at 3:43PM CDT

