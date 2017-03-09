Teacher secretly recorded girls in 'stages of undress' at Carrollton school, police say
Carrollton police arrested a high-school science teacher Thursday morning on charges that he recorded female students in "various stages of undress." George Edwin Thomas III, 54, of Highland Village was charged with six counts of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.
