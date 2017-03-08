Lewisville sexual assault lawsuit tri...

Lewisville sexual assault lawsuit trial involving football players set to begin

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A federal trial begins Monday involving a teen who filed suit against the Lewisville school district alleging Title IX violations after she said she was raped by two Hebron 9th Grade Center football players in 2012, according to federal court documents. The lawsuit claims that Lewisville Independent School District's "deliberately indifferent response," and "failure to promptly and appropriately investigate and respond to multiple sexual assaults" denied the girl access to educational opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 1,248
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 9 hr don trump or don ... 37
News Protest at Crews Inn Bar in Dallas Texas (Aug '08) 15 hr PRENDA MOMBACH 25
News Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa 15 hr yidfellas v USA 3
Going to Choctaw Casino ? Speedtrap in Calera, OK. (Jul '15) Fri ThomasA 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - North Dallas Mar 9 CoryKent 1
Hookers Dec '16 Jim 1
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC