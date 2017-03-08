Lewisville sexual assault lawsuit trial involving football players set to begin
A federal trial begins Monday involving a teen who filed suit against the Lewisville school district alleging Title IX violations after she said she was raped by two Hebron 9th Grade Center football players in 2012, according to federal court documents. The lawsuit claims that Lewisville Independent School District's "deliberately indifferent response," and "failure to promptly and appropriately investigate and respond to multiple sexual assaults" denied the girl access to educational opportunities.
