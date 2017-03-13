Lemieux: I Told You What I Would Do -...

Lemieux: I Told You What I Would Do - That Was a Checkmate

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Boxing Scene

In a match up that was guaranteed to end in a knock out, David Lemieux lived up to his promise of taking out Curtis "The Cerebral Assassin" Stevens in a jaw-dropping third round stoppage to claim the WBO Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas Middleweight belts live from Turning Stone Resort Casino and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark. "I told you what I was going to do tonight," said David Lemieux.

