John Wiley Price ally accused of bid rigging and consulting for firms vying for same county contract

Kathy Nealy, a corporate lobbyist and alleged co-conspirator in the John Wiley Price bribery case, rigged Dallas County's contract bidding system by accepting work from two firms competing for the same county contract, according to evidence presented Wednesday at the commissioner's federal corruption trial. Nealy also knew the bids of each competing firm prior to the 2011 contract award because Price had leaked that confidential information to her, prosecutors said.

