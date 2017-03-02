Dallas-area lawmaker wants voucher-li...

Dallas-area lawmaker wants voucher-like program for Texas' children with special needs

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Dallas Morning News

As Texas' special-education system remains under federal investigation, a Dallas-area lawmaker has filed a voucher-like bill that would give children with special needs access to money to pay for private-school tuition or other costs. State Rep. Ron Simmons, R-Carrollton, discussed his proposal surrounded by other House members during a news conference in Austin on Thursday.

