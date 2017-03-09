Continue reading Commercial real esta...

Continue reading Commercial real estate transactions

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Houston-based Nitya Capital has purchased two North Texas apartment communities. The acquisition includes the Residence at Arlington, formerly known as The Dakota, on Washington Drive in Arlington and the Residence at Lake Highlands on Audelia Road in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 49 min xxx 1,261
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 5 hr Now_What- 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - North Dallas 12 hr ALX8254 2
Kristi sue kuhn 18 hr Holly Golightly 1
Kristi sue kuhn 20 hr Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? 20 hr Holly Golightly 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 21 hr kuda 51
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC