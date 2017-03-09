Continue reading Commercial real estate transactions
Houston-based Nitya Capital has purchased two North Texas apartment communities. The acquisition includes the Residence at Arlington, formerly known as The Dakota, on Washington Drive in Arlington and the Residence at Lake Highlands on Audelia Road in Dallas.
