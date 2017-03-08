Continue reading A 'Lucky' day for 5-year-old girl who took home dog that overdosed on heroin

Continue reading A 'Lucky' day for 5-...

The Carrollton couple showed up at the city's animal adoption center Wednesday morning with their 5-year-old granddaughter, Lacey Diaz, just to see who would win the lottery to take home Lucky, a four-month-old chihuahua mix who survived a heroin overdose last month . But when the sole lottery player, Brad Lepp, saw Lacey, he quietly turned in his ticket, leaving the animal for her and her family.

