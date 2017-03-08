Continue reading A 'Lucky' day for 5-year-old girl who took home dog that overdosed on heroin
The Carrollton couple showed up at the city's animal adoption center Wednesday morning with their 5-year-old granddaughter, Lacey Diaz, just to see who would win the lottery to take home Lucky, a four-month-old chihuahua mix who survived a heroin overdose last month . But when the sole lottery player, Brad Lepp, saw Lacey, he quietly turned in his ticket, leaving the animal for her and her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
