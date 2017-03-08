Carrollton teacher accused of recording students undressing Read Story WFAA.com Staff
The R.L. Turner teacher is charged with using concealed recording devices to video female students in various stages of undress without their knowledge during the 2015-2015 school year. "On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, officials with the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by a teacher at R. L. Turner High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - North Dallas
|3 hr
|ALX8254
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,252
|Kristi sue kuhn
|9 hr
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Kristi sue kuhn
|11 hr
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|11 hr
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|12 hr
|kuda
|51
|Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10)
|16 hr
|Blackmoldgrowth
|75
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC