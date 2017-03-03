Carrollton couple's gay pride flag to...

Carrollton couple's gay pride flag torn from home, set ablaze in their mailbox

When a Carrollton couple woke up Thursday and discovered that their rainbow pride flag had been set on fire, they knew they'd been targeted. Maguire and his husband, Wilson Nash, have lived on Longwood Drive, near Parker Road and Plano Parkway, for about two years.

