Who shot Jonathan? Coppell family's lawsuit seeks truth of whether son's death was murder or suicide
"We were just having a discussion and we were just talking and he just said that he loved me. And I didn't believe him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frito gay lay lawyer
|904
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|missblankie
|6
|Low Life Obsessions
|3 hr
|guess
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|8 hr
|red snapper
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|12 hr
|25or6to4
|5
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|13 hr
|Shane Blesatte
|39
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC