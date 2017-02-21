The Price Trial: Key players Read Story Jason Trahan
On Feb. 21, 2017, jury selection begins in the federal criminal trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and his assistant, Dapheny Fain. The FBI has accused Price of taking bribes, with the help of several of his associates.
Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
