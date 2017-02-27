Puppy overdoses on owner's heroin

Puppy overdoses on owner's heroin

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

CARROLLTON, TX A Chihuahua mix in Texas has earned the nickname Lucky after overdosing on his owner's heroin. Police found the dog and a stash of heroin inside a car at Home Depot Saturday when they arrested his owners for switching price tags on merchandise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 1,105
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon 8 hr ShowPhartt 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 10 hr WarForOil 9,694
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 14 hr ThomasA 49
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) 18 hr Tired of transplants 4
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Mon Dianne U 1
News Dallas City Council Brings Cite-and-Release for... Mon ThomasA 2
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC