Puppy overdoses on owner's heroin
CARROLLTON, TX A Chihuahua mix in Texas has earned the nickname Lucky after overdosing on his owner's heroin. Police found the dog and a stash of heroin inside a car at Home Depot Saturday when they arrested his owners for switching price tags on merchandise.
