Police Save Puppy From "Near Death" Heroin Overdose, Arrest Owners

While responding to a theft call outside a Home Depot in Carrollton, Texas, police officers stumbled upon a whimpering puppy in the floorboard of a pickup truck in the parking lot. At first, the officers didn't know what was wrong with the tiny tan and black puppy, but upon closer examination of the vehicle, they were almost certain it was a drug overdose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.