How to avoid hiring the worst garage door company in the nation
For a decade I've written about a garage door repair company with so many names - hundreds upon hundreds - that routinely overcharges customers thousands of dollars for repair jobs that should cost a couple of hundred or even less. I've covered it from every angle.
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|37 min
|WarForOil
|9,681
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|3 hr
|TEXAND
|14
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|810
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Oxylover
|5
|Looking for OC or OP and the like...
|16 hr
|Oxylover
|1
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|Doug77
|1,496
