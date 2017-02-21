'Honorary K-9' puppy rescued after heroin overdose that landed owners in jail
Carrollton police dubbed one little pup an "honorary K-9" after surviving an opiate overdose that landed the owners in jail. The suspects left the puppy on the floorboard of a truck parked outside Home Depot Saturday while they switched price tags on products, police said.
