Holly Tucker kicks off 1st album tour for 'Steel'

Yesterday

Waco country singer-songwriter Holly Tucker has years of experience in traveling and performing on the road, but next week the 24-year-old musician tackles something new: her first tour in support of one of her albums. The release is "Steel," and the tour, which starts Wednesday at the Blue Bayou Lounge in Fort Worth, will take her through much of Texas with side trips to California and Nashville, 17 shows in roughly two months.

