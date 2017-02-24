Continue reading Carrollton selects internal candidate, Newman Smith graduate, as fire chief
After a nationwide search that started in January, Carrollton has appointed Assistant Chief of Operations Gregg Salmi as its fire chief. He will take the department head position in April when Chief John Murphy retires.
