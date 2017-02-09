Carrollton residents, officials seek ...

Carrollton residents, officials seek solutions to contaminated silk basin

Thursday Feb 9

Residents of the Country Place subdivision are concerned with how city officials plan to handle a nearby silt basin that contains traces of beryllium, lead and other contaminants. One of the solutions presented to residents this week by city officials would be to build a new creek, which connects with the basin, and fill the basin up with soil.

