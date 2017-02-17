30 Inexpensive, Under-the-Radar Restaurants That Won't...
The Taste , 408 N. Texas Blvd., Denton. If your date lives in Denton, grab a warm bowl of ramen at The Taste and slurp the noodles a la Lady and the Tramp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|40 min
|guest
|986
|The Dallas Examiner Give Voice to Black Community
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|15 hr
|AmberMyree
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Gotcha
|9,694
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|19 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|DDW
|30
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC