16 indicted in hospice scheme

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The owner of a Frisco-based hospice company, his wife and 14 others have been indicted in a $60 million Medicare fraud scheme that put financial interests over the needs of patients, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Texas. Some patients died of overdoses at the hands of nurses, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, which includes charges of health-care fraud and conspiracy to commit health-care fraud.

