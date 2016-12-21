Vertical Outlook 2017

This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind when considering the vast array of shocking events worldwide. There was never a moment to take a breath between the attacks in Aleppo, dealings with ISIS, natural disasters like hurricane Matthew, civil unrest and shootings around the world, skyrocketing healthcare prices and an election that brought out an interesting side in many no matter which side of the ticket voters supported.

