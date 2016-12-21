Vertical Outlook 2017
This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind when considering the vast array of shocking events worldwide. There was never a moment to take a breath between the attacks in Aleppo, dealings with ISIS, natural disasters like hurricane Matthew, civil unrest and shootings around the world, skyrocketing healthcare prices and an election that brought out an interesting side in many no matter which side of the ticket voters supported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|guest
|625
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Dec 28
|WishIwasBlack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC