Up Next: My Ramen Prediction

Monday Jan 30

As those who collect colored gel pens and manga already know, the Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya is opening its first Texas branches in Dallas this month. In response to Toyota's relocation to Plano, we're seeing an influx of Japanese families and businesses.

