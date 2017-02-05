Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Sunday, Fe...

Scoop: Shark Tank on Abc - Sunday, February 5, 2017

Two millennial entrepreneurs have come up with an idea to alleviate the hassle of luggage and packing when travelling; and a biochemist from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, can make the invisible visible with a device ensuring one is always protected from the sun. Also, an update from Melissa and Rick Hinnant and their Grace & Lace accessory line, which Barbara Corcoran invested in during season five, on "Shark Tank," airing SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 , on the ABC Television Network.

