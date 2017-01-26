Police: Suspect stole credit card from dead womana s lap at DART station
Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a credit card from a dead woman's lap at a DART station in Carrollton and using it at two stores in south Dallas. The suspect was caught on surveillance video buying items at one of the stores, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|5 hr
|The Truth
|10
|Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|WarForOil
|9,670
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|guest
|734
|Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour
|Wed
|diana
|2
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|Wed
|25or6to4
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC