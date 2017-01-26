Police: Suspect stole credit card fro...

Police: Suspect stole credit card from dead womana s lap at DART station

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a credit card from a dead woman's lap at a DART station in Carrollton and using it at two stores in south Dallas. The suspect was caught on surveillance video buying items at one of the stores, police said in a news release Tuesday.

