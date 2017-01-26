Miss Belize's Evening Gown in Upcoming Miss Universe Pageant Is From Carrollton Dress Shop
On Sunday, Miss Belize will compete in the Philippines against 85 other women from across the world for the title of Miss Universe. Shimmer Boutique is owned and operated by Larissa Maner, who has been in the pageant and prom dress business for years.
