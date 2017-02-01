Last 2017 Raptor VIN Nets $207,000 fo...

Last 2017 Raptor VIN Nets $207,000 for JDRF at Barrett-Jackson

Friday Jan 27

Last week, we brought you news about Ford auctioning off the last VIN of the 2017 F-150 Raptor at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. The gavel has dropped, and the final bid for the Raptor, with all proceeds going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation , was $157,000.

