County leaders sworn to serve
District Court Judge Sherry Shipman swears in Tracy Murphree as the new Denton County sheriff during a ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Courthouse on the Square. Plenty of heartfelt applause and laughter showered over newly sworn county officials during a brief ceremony New Year's Day attended by family and friends.
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,665
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft...
|8 hr
|Nigel Havers
|2
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|8 hr
|huey goins
|4
|Lupe Valdez to be deported.....
|8 hr
|huey goins
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Inquisitor
|717
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|9
