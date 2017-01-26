Bowie County sees green in energy study
Seeking to save money through improved energy efficiency, Bowie County Commissioners agreed Monday to hire a Carrollton, Texas-based company to conduct an energy efficiency study on at least three county owned buildings. Commissioners agreed during their second and final regular meeting this month to hire Trane, an energy services and solutions company, to conduct a detailed energy efficiency study, which will cost slightly more then $25,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Frito gay lay lawyer
|740
|El Dorado, Arkansas
|6 hr
|salsa
|1
|Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I...
|13 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|9,670
|Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour
|Wed
|diana
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC