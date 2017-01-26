Bowie County sees green in energy study

Bowie County sees green in energy study

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Seeking to save money through improved energy efficiency, Bowie County Commissioners agreed Monday to hire a Carrollton, Texas-based company to conduct an energy efficiency study on at least three county owned buildings. Commissioners agreed during their second and final regular meeting this month to hire Trane, an energy services and solutions company, to conduct a detailed energy efficiency study, which will cost slightly more then $25,000.

