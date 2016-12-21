Reunion Tower Rings In 2017 With Fireworks
A team of seven pyrotechnicians was placing 4,000 fireworks on the tower Thursday, including along the legs, the observation deck and the upper and lower rooftops. "Most of the shots are one single shot per tube, some of them are sparkling devices and mines and crackling devices," explained Denis O'Regan, with Melrose Pyrotechnics.
